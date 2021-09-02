In a much-anticipated speech last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell explained at length why inflation, now over 4%, would soon return to the central bank’s 2% target.

He didn’t dwell on what would happen if it doesn’t. One strategy he—or his successor—should consider in that eventuality is to simply raise the target.

Why would higher inflation ever be a good thing? Economic theory says modestly higher, stable inflation should mean fewer and less severe recessions, and less need for exotic tools such as central-bank bond buying, which may inflate asset bubbles. More practically, if inflation ends up closer to 3% than 2% next year, raising the target would relieve the Fed of jacking up interest rates to get inflation down, destroying jobs in the process.

Central banks have long agreed that inflation should be low, but not zero. Official data probably overstates the cost of living, so a zero inflation rate might in reality correspond to slight deflation. A bit of inflation also acts as a labor-market lubricant. Over time, higher inflation tends to translate, one for one, into higher wages. In bad times, though, inflation allows an employer to cut labor expenses by freezing pay so inflation gradually reduces real wages. That isn’t possible with zero inflation: The employer would have to cut jobs or pay, which is demoralizing and deeply unpopular.

Since New Zealand pioneered formal inflation targets in 1990, the central banks of most developed countries have settled either on 2% or a range centered around that level. The Fed established its 2% target in 2012, formalizing what it had been doing for decades.

Yet no sooner had 2% become the standard than its wisdom came under fire. The reason: Over time, inflation and interest rates tend to move together. Lower inflation implies lower nominal interest rates and thus less room to cut them in a recession. Since the early 2000s, this has become an acute problem. Real rates—the nominal rate minus inflation—have fallen globally, probably because of weak productivity, aging populations and high saving. As a result, central banks trying to support their economies have kept rates near zero for years and turned to bond buying or negative interest rates, both controversial, to compensate.

In 2010, Olivier Blanchard, then the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, suggested that this problem could be solved with an inflation target of 4%. While empirical evidence of the benefits of that approach is scarce, it is noteworthy that Australia, where the inflation target is 2% to 3% instead of 2%, has experienced relatively fewer recessions and less time with interest rates near zero.

Last month David Reifschneider and David Wilcox, former senior staffers at the Fed, said raising the target to 3% “would materially reduce economic volatility." In their paper for the Peterson Institute for International Economics, they also projected a one-time transitional benefit as the Fed kept monetary policy easy to push inflation from 2% to 3%: unemployment would be 0.75 percentage point lower than otherwise for 15 years and economic output would get a cumulative boost equal to half a year’s gross domestic product.

Advocates of a higher target have long stumbled, however, over a practical obstacle: The Fed had persistently undershot 2%. How was it supposed to hit an even higher number? It was like asking an overweight person who had never succeeded in losing 20 pounds to now lose 30.

With inflation currently 5.3% based on the consumer-price index, or 4.2% using the Fed’s preferred index, that obstacle may soon be moot. To be sure, most economists agree with Mr. Powell that inflation has jumped only temporarily and will fall to just above 2% in a year. Yet derivatives markets last month assigned a 40% probability to inflation averaging more than 3% over the next five years, according to the Minneapolis Fed.

Another obstacle to raising the target is that the Fed doesn’t plan to review its policy framework for several years, having last year overhauled it to target 2% average inflation. Since it had run below 2% for some years, they now want it to run above 2% for a while. Indeed, the public may conclude that when inflation goes up, the Fed will simply move the goal posts. The result would be a self-fulfilling upward spiral of expected inflation. It is also unclear if 3% inflation meets the Federal Reserve Act’s mandate for stable prices.

“I just don’t think that it’s where anybody is at the moment," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told reporters when asked last month about raising the target. “I think it’s just very important that when we say, ‘We want to be 2% on average over time,’ we actually deliver that."

But if late next year inflation looks stuck at 3% or higher, a higher target will look a lot more appealing. Mr. Wilcox says the huge economic benefits that he and Mr. Reifschneider project from going from 2% to 3% inflation are roughly equivalent to the costs the U.S. would endure from doing the opposite.

While President Biden has left the Fed alone, many of his advisers would applaud a higher target. Three of them—Heather Boushey, Jared Bernstein and Gene Sperling—were among the signatories to a 2017 letter to the Fed calling for a “serious reappraisal" of its 2% target. A fourth signatory, AFL-CIO Chief Economist William Spriggs, is under consideration for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. A fifth signatory, Jason Furman, who chaired President Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers and is now at Harvard University, said in an interview that he believes inflation is likely to be near 3% a year from now, and in that case the Fed should raise its target to around 3%.

If today’s price pressures don’t prove transitory, expect to hear many more such voices.

