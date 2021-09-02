How to deal with above-target inflation: raise the target

Another obstacle to raising the target is that the Fed doesn’t plan to review its policy framework for several years, having last year overhauled it to target 2% average inflation. Since it had run below 2% for some years, they now want it to run above 2% for a while. Indeed, the public may conclude that when inflation goes up, the Fed will simply move the goal posts. The result would be a self-fulfilling upward spiral of expected inflation. It is also unclear if 3% inflation meets the Federal Reserve Act’s mandate for stable prices.