How to explain this weird job market

Some office workers found that they liked the flexibility of working from home; as companies announced plans to reopen offices, many looked for new, remote positions. Teachers, on the other hand, emerged from a year of remote learning only to be caught up in the culture clash over Covid-19 safety protocols. A remarkably high share of teachers are severely burned out and considering leaving education. Healthcare workers are showing similar signs of fatigue and disillusionment. As many as half of leisure and hospitality or retail workers were laid off in the spring of 2020, so shift workers in those industries were in some sense lucky to have a job at all. But that also made plain how insecure those jobs are, in addition to being low-paid.

