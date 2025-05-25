How to get taxpayers to spend their tax savings
SummaryTax breaks need a nudge to translate into real consumer spending.
The government announced income tax concessions amounting to a total of ₹1 trillion to stimulate demand in the economy. The savings on tax outgo will take time to cumulate into a meaningful chunk of additional purchasing power in the hands of taxpayers. If the amount of tax given away for the entire year could be put into the hands of taxpayers upfront, they might be more inclined to spend it. That, however, would call for an additional government initiative.