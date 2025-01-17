How to make Elon Musk’s budget-slashing dreams come true

If DOGE were truly courageous, its final target would be America’s tax system. Given Mr Trump’s oft-professed desire to slash taxes, it is unrealistic to expect him to raise them instead. But it would be irresponsible to look at America’s fiscal health today without considering whether, and how, to generate more revenue. The good news is that the government does have options short of outright tax increases. Reducing tax deductions for health-insurance plans bought through employers could lower the deficit by at least $500bn over a decade, according to the CBO. Covid-era tax credits for companies that retained employees are, shockingly, still being processed; ending these would save another $80bn. Arguably the best investment the government can make, in terms of its potential return, would be to modernise and strengthen the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), in order to crack down on fraud and make filing tax returns less onerous. If Mr Trump sustains funding increases approved by Mr Biden, tax collectors could bring in about $850bn in extra revenue over the next decade, according to the Treasury. Alas, many Republicans would rather shrink the IRS.