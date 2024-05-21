How to make India richer

Why are Indians not more mobile? In cities most work is too precarious for migrants to put down roots. Housing is expensive and jobs do not pay enough to cover it. A quarter of Mr Kumar’s salary goes on renting “a pigeon hole and a shared toilet". Differences in culture and language are another barrier in a country with hundreds of different languages and no lingua franca. So is the rise of nativist movements across the country. This year Bangalore, India’s tech capital and a magnet for migrants, has been embroiled in a battle over language. Municipal authorities have required businesses to display signs predominantly in Kannada, the state’s tongue, or risk losing their licences. Calls to reserve jobs for locals are getting louder.