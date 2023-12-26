How to Ride the Biotech Roller Coaster

Investors who prefer to forgo active-management fees do have different exchange-traded funds to pick from. For small-cap biotechs, many investors typically opt for the equal-weighted S&P Biotech ETF with the ticker symbol XBI. As of December, the ETF comprised 125 stocks, of which about half are at or near an early commercial stage, while the rest are at the clinical-stage, according to Jefferies analysts. While the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is up 19% over the past month, it is still down by nearly half from its 2021 peak. For more mature companies, investors could opt for the iShares Biotechnology, or IBB, which includes stocks like Amgen. Because it contains larger companies, the IBB is more exposed to earnings performance while the XBI moves on more binary clinical catalysts, Jefferies notes.

