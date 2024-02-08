How to sell free trade to green types

Environmentalists do not get on with free-traders. Suspicion is the norm, if not the outright hostility on display at the “Battle of Seattle" in 1999, which took place between riot police and activists outside a meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). When Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, boss of the WTO, went to the cop climate summit in Glasgow two years ago she was the first head of the trade club to attend the portion reserved for ministers and senior officials. She is once again at this year’s summit, which began in Dubai on November 30th, to explain how trade can save the planet.