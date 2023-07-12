How to win the battle against inflation

Success has come at a cost, though. In 2021 the world economy and Hikelandia grew at the same speed. Now, global growth is 2.5% at an annualised rate, and Hikelandia is stagnating. The unemployment rate has risen by close to a percentage point from a recent low in Chile, and is inching up in Brazil and New Zealand. At least for a while, Hikelandia’s policymakers will probably see a slower economy as a price worth paying. Inflation will have to fall an awfully long way before we start calling these countries “Cutlandia".

