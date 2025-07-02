How Trump’s tariffs could reorder global trade—and make Europe a winner

Turkey already is a large textile manufacturer for other parts of Europe. Poland sells lithium-ion batteries to others in the region, and Czechoslovakia is a big supplier of toys. If trade shifts, these countries could potentially ship more to the U. S.—and Chinese goods could fill the hole for European demand. “Europe could emerge as the fulcrum for this rearrangement," White says. Perhaps that could give the European Union some leverage as it tries to reach some sort of a trade framework with the U.S.