How Trump threw a wrench into credit markets

So far, despite recent bankruptcies, there hasn’t been a surge in defaults in some key markets. Even accounting for First Brands’ bankruptcy, the trailing 12-month payment default rate as of the end of September on a Morningstar LSTA index of U.S. leveraged loans was 1.47% of the loan amounts, still well below the post-pandemic peak of 1.75% hit in July 2023, according to figures compiled by PitchBook LCD.