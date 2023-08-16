How vegetables became inflation villain yet again

At its peak, the addition of 213bps in December 2019 by onion with a weight of 0.64% had become a cause of concern. The story is similar to tomatoes this year. Out of the three vegetables, tomatoes are more sensitive to prices, having an outsized contribution to inflation—that is, contribution more than its weight—in 52 out of 97 months with comparable data, the most often among the three key vegetables. While the dramatic rise in tomato prices may keep the MPC on its toes, it may not change its perspective materially.