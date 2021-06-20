How well India is placed in terms of forex reserves

Forex reserves are reflective of the stability and strength of the fundamentals of an economy. When RBI maintains adequate forex reserves, other countries are confident about its monetary and exchange rate management policies. It indicates a country’s capacity to pay for imports, especially crucial inputs such as crude oil and capital equipment. By maintaining liquidity in the form of foreign currency, it minimizes external vulnerability to crisis situations and helps absorb shocks. In 1991, when India’s forex reserves were barely enough to cover three weeks of essential imports, it had to borrow from IMF