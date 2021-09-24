How will Fed rate taper decision impact India?

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said if the US economy continues to strengthen, the central bank would soon dial down its monthly asset purchases of $120 billion and conclude the tapering process by mid-2022. Although the Fed did not set a date to start the tapering process, it has indicated that it could be as early as its next scheduled monetary policy meeting in November. The policy rates have remained unchanged since mid-March 2020, when it was reduced by 100 basis points (bps) in an emergency move in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak,