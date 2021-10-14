Gati Shakti, the dawn of a new age in infrastructure development?

The National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), worth ₹110 trillion, is a list of social and infrastructure projects that the government plans to build by 2025. The Gati Shakti will form the digital backbone up on which the infrastructure projects will be implemented. All projects will be on this digital plat-form built by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N). From stakeholder coordination to key last-mile connectivity, every aspect of the planning will be dealt by the master plan. It may ensure that the Centre does not lose money or time due to the lack of coordination.