How will slowing global growth hit India’s economy?

Having achieved the milestone of over $400 billion of merchandise exports in FY22, the country is aiming for an ambitious export target of approximately $800 billion for both goods and services (about $450-480 billion for goods and $350 billion for services) for the next year, nearly 19.5% higher than that achieved in 2021-22. With India’s major market destinations like the US and Europe expected to see slower growth of 2.3% in 2023, it would adversely impact export demand. Export of goods to the US and Europe for the April-February 2022 period clocked $68,450 million and $75,972 million, respectively.