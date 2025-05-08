How will tariffs dent Asia growth? It’s still too early to tell, IMF official says
SummaryIf global trade returns to clear rules, the economic blow will be less severe than if tariffs are lowered and new deals are struck, said Thomas Helbling, deputy director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department.
US tariffs will slow growth in Asia this year, but there is a scenario in which the damage will be limited, a top official at the International Monetary Fund says.
