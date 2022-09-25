How will the Fed’s rate hike impact us?

So, how will this impact the world at large?

As interest rates in the US go up, the likelihood of money moving from other parts of the world to the US goes up, given that the US dollar is deemed to be the safest currency in the world. In order to slowdown this process, central banks of other countries will have to increase their respective interest rates as well. The Riksbank, the Swedish central bank, pre-empted the rate increase by the Fed, by increasing its interest rate by 100 basis points on 20 September. The Bank of England, the British central bank, followed the Fed by raising its interest rate by 50 basis points on 22 September. The expectations are that the European Central Bank will also raise rates when it meets next on 23 October and so will the Reserve Bank of India on 30 September. In all this, on 22 September, the Bank of Japan decided to maintain the interest rate level, despite inflation hitting a nearly 8-year high of 2.8%. The increase in interest rate is also expected to tackle decadal high inflation across the rich-world. At the same time, high interest rates will slow down the respective economies.