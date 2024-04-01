How Xi Jinping plans to overtake America
The Economist 12 min read 01 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Summary
- Digital twins, nuclear fusion and the small matter of fixing China’s economy
Last year Xi Jinping, China’s leader, paid a visit to Heilongjiang in the country’s north-east. Part of China’s industrial rustbelt, the province exemplifies the problems besetting China’s economy. Its birth rate is the lowest in the country. House prices in its biggest city are falling. The province’s GDP grew by only 2.6% in 2023. Worse, its nominal GDP, before adjusting for inflation, barely grew at all, suggesting it is in the grip of deep deflation.
