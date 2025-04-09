How can you benefit on home loans and personal loans from RBI’s rate cut? Can your EMIs reduce? We explain

RBI rate cut: The Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra on April 9 announced that the central bank is cutting repo rate by 25 bps to 6 per cent with immediate effect. Further, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee has changed its policy stance to ‘accommodative’ from ‘neutral’.
This comes after the RBI in February, for the first time in nearly five years, slashed interest rates by 25 bps to 6.25 per cent from 6.5 per cent.
If banks transfer interest rate relief to customers, the 25 bps rate cut is expected to reduce EMI amounts significantly. It thus means a lot for borrowers — especially in terms of home loans and personal loans.
Experts anticipate that banks passing on the benefit will reduce home loan interest rates by around 8 per cent and provide considerable relief to common borrowers. Umesh Gowda HA, Founder-Chairman of Sanjeevini Group, said, “The two consecutive rate cuts will give a fillip to the housing sector as rate cut transmission by banks will lead to home loan rate falling below 8 per cent for most banks, thereby benefitting a large section of new and existing borrowers.”
According to Anil Rego, Founder and Fund Manager at Right Horizons, the RBI's rate cut decision “is likely to lower borrowing costs, boost liquidity, and support domestic demand—especially as fiscal measures and improving rural prospects kick in.”
Meanwhile, Arvind Kapil, MD and CEO of Poonawalla Fincorp feels, the repo rate cut, “will stimulate the banking and financial services ecosystem in the right direction and support the broader goal of sustaining a healthy and resilient economy”.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.