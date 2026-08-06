How—and how much—should central banks talk?

After the global financial crisis of 2007-09 central banks went further. With policy rates already near zero, they emphasised that they expected rates to stay low even after the economy began to recover. In 2011 the Fed suggested it would keep rates near zero until at least mid-2013; the next year it began publishing officials’ rate projections as dots. Although it was still Delphically non-committal, markets heard this as an Odysseus-like pledge by the central bankers to bind themselves to lower rates for longer. Whether any central bank would truly tie itself to the mast is doubtful; but the theory, as told by Paul Krugman, who won the Nobel prize in 2008, was to “credibly promise to be irresponsible”.