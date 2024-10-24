India’s business growth picks up in October: HSBC Flash PMI

  • The India Composite PMI Output Index, combining manufacturing and services, increased to 58.6 in October from 58.3 in the previous month.

Rhik Kundu
Published24 Oct 2024, 03:43 PM IST
The Flash India Manufacturing PMI Output Index rose to 60.1 in October, up from 59.8 in September.
The Flash India Manufacturing PMI Output Index rose to 60.1 in October, up from 59.8 in September. (HT)

New Delhi: Business activity picked up momentum in October, defying price pressures, according to a flash survey of businesses by HSBC.

Jobs continued to grow faster in the services sector.

The survey indicated that business growth remained strong, quoting responses from 400 manufacturers and an equal number of service providers.

The HSBC flash PMI survey, compiled by S&P Global, said a quicker upturn in new orders encouraged companies to scale up business activity and hire more workers.

Also read | India’s manufacturing activity eases to an eight-month low in September

The India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Business Activity Index stood at 57.9 in October, up from 57.7 in September.

The Flash India Manufacturing PMI Output Index rose to 60.1 in October, up from 59.8 in September. Meanwhile, the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI stood at 57.4 in October, up from 56.5 in September.

The India Composite PMI Output Index, combining manufacturing and services, increased to 58.6 in October from 58.3 in the previous month.

“The acceleration in growth was supported by quicker increases in factory production and services activity,” the survey said.

Increase in new orders

According to the survey, Indian businesses indicated a sharp increase in new order intakes during October.

“The expansion, which was mostly linked to positive demand trends, was also stronger than that recorded in September. As was the case for output, manufacturing led the upturn in sales despite rates of growth quickening in both segments,” it said.

“Latest data revealed that part of the upturn in total new orders was fuelled by an improvement in international demand for Indian goods and services. Rates of expansion in export sales accelerated at manufacturing firms and their services counterparts,” the survey added.

Also read | India’s service sector growth at 10-month low in September

The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index—a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of India’s manufacturing and service sectors—was in growth territory (above 50) for the 39th successive month.

The headline figure rose from 58.3 in September and outpaced its long-run average of 54.7 with the acceleration in growth supported by quicker increases in factory production and services activity.

“India’s flash manufacturing PMI indicated that the manufacturing industry regained growth momentum in October. Several components accelerated after a modest slowdown over the past two to three months,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.

“New orders and new export orders expanded at faster rates, providing a good omen for industrial production for the remaining months of 2024. Manufacturers’ profit margins are still under pressure as input price inflation continues to pick up pace. Manufacturers are trying to pass on higher costs to downstream consumers by raising output prices,” Bhandari added.

The $10 trillion economy dream

India aims to have a $10 trillion economy over the next decade, with growth driven by an expanding manufacturing sector.

Key focus areas include semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, the electric vehicle ecosystem, renewable energy and defence.

The central government has ramped up capital expenditure to bolster infrastructure, create jobs and stimulate manufacturing growth to support this ambition.

Also read | Indian businesses grow at slowest pace in nine months, says HSBC Flash PMI

“October data showed a mild pick-up in capacity pressures among Indian companies, as outstanding business volumes rose to the greatest extent in three months,” the survey said.

“Subsequently, hiring activity was more pronounced in the service economy. The latest increase in employment was sharp and the quickest in 18-and-a-half years,” it added.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 03:43 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyIndia’s business growth picks up in October: HSBC Flash PMI

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,294.30
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    60.4 (2.7%)

    Coforge share price

    7,698.95
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    140.5 (1.86%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,569.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -3.35 (-0.13%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,249.55
    03:52 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -149.85 (-2.34%)
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.