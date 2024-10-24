India’s business growth picks up in October: HSBC Flash PMI

New Delhi: Business activity picked up momentum in October, defying price pressures, according to a flash survey of businesses by HSBC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jobs continued to grow faster in the services sector.

The survey indicated that business growth remained strong, quoting responses from 400 manufacturers and an equal number of service providers.

The HSBC flash PMI survey, compiled by S&P Global, said a quicker upturn in new orders encouraged companies to scale up business activity and hire more workers.

The India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Business Activity Index stood at 57.9 in October, up from 57.7 in September.

The Flash India Manufacturing PMI Output Index rose to 60.1 in October, up from 59.8 in September. Meanwhile, the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI stood at 57.4 in October, up from 56.5 in September.

The India Composite PMI Output Index, combining manufacturing and services, increased to 58.6 in October from 58.3 in the previous month.

"The acceleration in growth was supported by quicker increases in factory production and services activity," the survey said.

Increase in new orders According to the survey, Indian businesses indicated a sharp increase in new order intakes during October.

“The expansion, which was mostly linked to positive demand trends, was also stronger than that recorded in September. As was the case for output, manufacturing led the upturn in sales despite rates of growth quickening in both segments," it said.

"Latest data revealed that part of the upturn in total new orders was fuelled by an improvement in international demand for Indian goods and services. Rates of expansion in export sales accelerated at manufacturing firms and their services counterparts," the survey added.

The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index—a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of India’s manufacturing and service sectors—was in growth territory (above 50) for the 39th successive month.

The headline figure rose from 58.3 in September and outpaced its long-run average of 54.7 with the acceleration in growth supported by quicker increases in factory production and services activity.

“India’s flash manufacturing PMI indicated that the manufacturing industry regained growth momentum in October. Several components accelerated after a modest slowdown over the past two to three months," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.

“New orders and new export orders expanded at faster rates, providing a good omen for industrial production for the remaining months of 2024. Manufacturers’ profit margins are still under pressure as input price inflation continues to pick up pace. Manufacturers are trying to pass on higher costs to downstream consumers by raising output prices," Bhandari added.

The $10 trillion economy dream India aims to have a $10 trillion economy over the next decade, with growth driven by an expanding manufacturing sector.

Key focus areas include semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, the electric vehicle ecosystem, renewable energy and defence.

The central government has ramped up capital expenditure to bolster infrastructure, create jobs and stimulate manufacturing growth to support this ambition.

“October data showed a mild pick-up in capacity pressures among Indian companies, as outstanding business volumes rose to the greatest extent in three months," the survey said.