HSBC warns of risks in China's property sector, allocates funds to cover possible losses
This year, HSBC has already set aside a total of $800 million to cover potential losses in its China property portfolio
HSBC Holdings Plc has issued a warning about the potential for further trouble in China's property market, as per a Bloomberg report. The bank has allocated additional funds to cover possible losses linked to its investments in China's commercial real estate sector.
