Hurricane Grace left at least eight people dead in its passage across Mexico’s Gulf Coast state of Veracruz, where it brought flooding and mudslides, blew down trees and billboards, and knocked out power.

Grace made landfall in the northern part of Veracruz around 1 a.m. local time Saturday as a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mile-an-hour winds. It weakened quickly as it crossed Mexico’s mountainous terrain and dissipated over central Mexico Saturday afternoon, the U.S.’s National Hurricane Center said.

Veracruz state Gov. Cuitláhuac García said eight deaths were reported as of Saturday afternoon. One adult was hit by a falling dome in the town of Poza Rica. Seven others died in the state capital Xalapa, including a mother and her five children whose home was hit by a mudslide, and another young girl at a different point.

Mr. García said many people were reluctant to evacuate from their homes in high-risk areas, and he warned that the danger of flooding would increase as water from the storm flows down from higher ground.

“The emergency isn’t over," he said at a press conference.

The hurricane center said Grace was expected to drop between 6 and 12 inches of rain on Veracruz and other states in eastern and central Mexico through Sunday.

The state electric utility CFE said about 565,000 users lost power in Veracruz, Hidalgo, Puebla and San Luis Potosí states.

It was the second landfall in Mexico by Grace, which on Thursday crossed the Yucatán Peninsula. There it caused only minor damage, knocking down trees and causing electricity outages before moving over the Gulf of Mexico.

Before reaching Mexico, the storm drenched islands across the Caribbean. In Haiti it interrupted rescue work in the wake of the devastating Aug. 14 earthquake that left more than 2,000 people dead and thousands more injured.

The hurricane center said the system could continue producing rain overnight in central Mexico, and was likely to develop into a new tropical depression next week over the Pacific Ocean, while moving away from Mexico’s coast.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

