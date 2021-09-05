The death toll from Hurricane Ida rose on Saturday to at least 62 people, days after the storm pummeled the Gulf Coast and the Northeast.

Additional deaths were confirmed in New Jersey and Louisiana, where power outages remain widespread and fuel is in short supply.

On Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed that the death of a 61-year-old nursing-home resident was storm related, bringing the state’s toll to 11.

The storm’s indirect impacts are also reverberating. One person was shot to death Friday in a New Orleans suburb while waiting in line at a gas station, police said.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said his office arrested a 20-year-old man on charges of second-degree murder for the gas-station shooting.

The suspect, Walter Sippio, is accused of shooting another man, Dwayne Nosacka, after a verbal altercation. Mr. Sippio then fled the scene but eventually surrendered and initially claimed self-defense, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This is a senseless killing," Mr. Lopinto said. “No one should be dying over gas."

Lines of cars waiting to fill up with gasoline in New Orleans stretched for blocks on Saturday. Many roads in central parts of the city are still blocked due to downed trees and sinkholes, power poles are leaning at 45-degree angles and many stoplights are out.

Entergy Corp., which provides power to Louisiana along with several other states, said the more than 20,000 poles damaged or destroyed due to Ida already totaled more than three previous major storms or hurricanes combined, including Hurricane Katrina.

President Biden visited the destruction in Louisiana on Friday. He will head to Manville, N.J., and Queens, N.Y., on Tuesday to survey storm damage, the White House said Saturday.

In the Northeast, at least 49 people died after intense rain, flash floods and tornadoes from the remnants of Hurricane Ida wrecked the region late Wednesday, catching many people off guard. In the state of New York, at least 16 people died in the storm, a spokesman for the governor said Saturday. At least 27 people died in New Jersey, and four people were still missing as of Saturday, according to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s office.

In Louisiana, where Ida made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 storm, three additional people were confirmed dead on Friday from carbon-monoxide poisoning associated with portable generators. The death toll rose to 11 on Saturday after officials confirmed that a fourth nursing-home resident died in squalor at a warehouse an hour north of New Orleans, where residents had been taken to ride out the storm.

Robby Miller, president of Tangipahoa Parish where the warehouse is located, said on Friday that the facility was only approved by the Louisiana Department of Health to hold 300 people and that over 800 were evacuated there.

“Nobody should have to live through that," he said. “The patients that died, it’s terrible for them but the ones that lived through it are suffering some type of trauma."

State Medical Director Joe Kanter said more than 800 people had been rescued from the warehouse in Independence, La. They had been evacuated from seven other facilities in southeastern Louisiana that were more squarely in the storm’s path.

A group was evacuated Friday morning from a low-income senior-living center to a cooling station in New Orleans. That day, they were waiting for a bus to take them to safe shelter.

The center still lacked power, leaving those in wheelchairs stuck in their rooms with the elevators out of service, residents said. Elvin Brown, 66, said one of his friends had died that morning. The friend was in a wheelchair and on oxygen, and couldn’t get out of the building, Mr. Brown said.

“I think the only reason they came to rescue us was because [he] died," Mr. Brown said. “All of a sudden everyone in New Orleans came."

Ida’s winds clocked in at more than 150 miles an hour when the storm made landfall in southeastern Louisiana. It took out houses, trees and utility poles. The power grid in the area was decimated. On Saturday, some 470,000 people in the state remained without power, down from more than one million earlier in the week.

Entergy on Friday said electricity should be restored in New Orleans and hard-hit suburbs Metairie and Kenner by Sept. 8.

Mr. Biden, who is seeking passage of an infrastructure bill and a broader $3.5 trillion “build back better" agenda, used part of the Friday visit to Louisiana to point to the benefits of the plan as the state seeks to recover. Mr. Biden pointed to the resilience of the region’s levee system built after Hurricane Katrina through billions of dollars in federal investment.

In Louisiana, this latest poststorm recovery has been a six-day slog in stifling heat. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Saturday, as it has for the past several days. Gasoline, which is powering generators and air conditioning in cars, continues to be scarce, with 65% of stations in New Orleans and 69% of those in Baton Rouge out of fuel on Friday, according to the fuel-and-price tracker GasBuddy.

In New Orleans, there have been crowds at city cooling stations and lines at sites with food, ice and tarps for roofs. The city has opened an emergency first-aid center with an oxygen-tank exchange, basic medical assessments and some ability to prescribe medicine.

Outside the Central City First Aid Center on Saturday morning, Tamara Benwoir, 38, and Michelle Tolliver, 31, sat at a picnic table charging their phones and power banks.

Ms. Benwoir said that she is four months pregnant and that all of her food at home is spoiled.

“The last time we had a decent meal, it’s been days," said Ms. Benwoir, crying as she spoke.

An aid worker then handed them each a Styrofoam container with sausage, scrambled eggs, grits and a biscuit.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.