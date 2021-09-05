Hurricane Ida death toll increases

In the Northeast, at least 49 people died after intense rain, flash floods and tornadoes from the remnants of Hurricane Ida wrecked the region late Wednesday, catching many people off guard. In the state of New York, at least 16 people died in the storm, a spokesman for the governor said Saturday. At least 27 people died in New Jersey, and four people were still missing as of Saturday, according to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s office.