Hurun India Rich List 2025: Mukesh Ambani tops chart but his wealth drops 6% — full list of top 10 richest

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani topped the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, becoming Indian's richest person with a wealth of ₹9.55 lakh crore, despite a 6 percent year-on-year decline in his net worth.

Gautam Adani's net worth declined 30% to touch 8.14 lakh crore. However, he secured the second spot on India's Top 10 rich list.

Making history in the rankings, Chairperson of HCL Technologies Roshni Nadar Malhotra achieved the third position with ₹2.84 lakh crore, becoming India's richest woman.

Hurun India Rich List 2025: Here's thelist of all Top 10 richest people in India and their current net worth

1. Mukesh Ambani & family: 9,55,410

2. Gautam Adani & family: 8,14,720

3. Roshni Nadar Malhotra & family: 2,84,120

4. Cyrus S Poonawalla & family: 2,46,460

5. Kumar Mangalam Birla & family: 2,32,850

6. Niraj Bajaj & family: 2,32,680

7. Dilip Shanghvi: 2,30,560

8. Azim Premji & family: 2,21,250

9. Gopichand Hinduja & family: 1,85,310

10. Radhakishan Damani & family: 1,82,980

Key takeaways from Hurun India Rich List 2025 Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, was the richest individual on the Hurun India Rich List 2023, when he had surpassed Adani, who had held the position in 2022.

Ambani had held the top spot in 2021 for the 10th straight year. He was among a record 358 dollar-billionaires who made the list this year.

The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 report acknowledged the significant impact of newcomers on the nation's wealth distribution.

The total number of billionaires in the country crossed 350, a sixfold increase since the list debuted 13 years ago, the Hindustan Times reported. Notably, the combined wealth of all listers stands at ₹167 lakh crore, equal to nearly half of India’s GDP, it added.

Mumbai, home to 451 of the wealthiest individuals, still leads the list of cities with the most billionaires. This was followed by New Delhi with 223 and Bengaluru with 116.

According to Financial Express, among Non-Resident Indians, the US has 48 wealthy Indians, making it the top hub for the diaspora after India.

Tech, aviation, and finance sectors dominate. Entrepreneurs like Chaudhry, Ullal, and Gangwal are examples of the success of Indians building global empires.

Meanwhile, Aravind Srinivas, co-founder of Perplexity AI, has made history as the youngest billionaire on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

The 31-year-old, originally from Chennai, debuts with a personal wealth of ₹21,190 crore, a reflection of India’s rapid rise in deep-tech and AI-driven innovation.

Besides this, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has now officially joined the billionaire club – just days after winning his first-ever National Award in a career spanning over three decades.