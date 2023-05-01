I Squared, Hinduja eye Fourth Partner

I Squared, Hinduja eye Fourth Partner1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:32 PM IST
I Squared Capital and Hinduja Renewables Energy are the remaining contenders bidding for TPG Capital's 52% stake in Fourth Partner Energy at an equity value of around $350m. Fourth Partner Energy, which has investors including TPG Capital's RISE Fund and Norfund, has a current installed green energy capacity of 1 GW and plans to triple it to 3 GW by 2025. The sale is being managed by Bank of America and Investec.
New Delhi: I Squared Capital and Hinduja Renewables Energy Pvt. Ltd are the remaining contenders vying to acquire TPG Capital’s majority stake in Hyderabad-based Fourth Partner Energy Pvt. Ltd at an equity value of about $350 million, two people aware of the development said.
