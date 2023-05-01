I Squared, Hinduja eye Fourth Partner

New Delhi: I Squared Capital and Hinduja Renewables Energy Pvt. Ltd are the remaining contenders vying to acquire TPG Capital’s majority stake in Hyderabad-based Fourth Partner Energy Pvt. Ltd at an equity value of about $350 million, two people aware of the development said.

Bank of America and Investec are managing the sale of TPG Capital’s 52% stake in Fourth Partner Energy, which operates in several Asian nations. Fourth Partner Energy, which counts TPG Capital’s RISE Fund and Norway’s Norfund as investors, has a current installed green energy capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW) and plans to triple it to 3GW by 2025.

I Squared Capital, Canada’s Alberta Investment Management Corp., Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS), and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. were exploring investing in Fourth Partner Energy, Mint had reported earlier.

“I Squared Capital, and Hinduja Renewables Energy are the final two remaining in the fray. OMERS and Brookfield are no longer in the fray," said one of the two people cited above requesting anonymity.

New York-based I Squared, which manages over $37 billion in assets, previously invested $150 million in Amplus Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd in 2015 and was also in talks to acquire Continuum Green Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd at an enterprise value of $1.5 billion. Hinduja Renewables, part of Hinduja Group, has a solar power project portfolio of 200MW.

In an emailed response, a Fourth Partner spokesperson said the company is “currently in the midst of raising funds. We are on track to meet our aggressive growth and expansion plans across India, South and Southeast Asia. We will not be able to comment on any specific developments at this point in time."

Spokespeople for Bank of America, TPG Capital, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., and OMERS declined to comment. An Investec spokesperson in an emailed response said, “Owing to the confidentiality pertaining to individual client accounts, Investec is unfortunately unable to share any more detail in this regard."

On Sunday evening, queries emailed to the spokespeople for I Squared Capital, Hinduja Renewables Energy, and AIMCo remained unanswered until press time.

With India’s electricity demand growing at about 10% annually, the country’s green energy sector continues to draw investor interest. While India has recently focused on boosting its coal-fuelled power capacity, several renewable energy deals are in play, Mint has reported. They include French energy firm Engie SA mandating Kotak Investment Banking to find a joint venture partner to build around 3GW of solar power in the country and raise around $250 million in equity.

Aditya Birla Group has also tapped Standard Chartered to help sell up to 49% of its renewable energy business for approximately $400 million.

ACME Group, India’s biggest pure-play solar platform, has hired Rothschild & Co. to help it raise $500 million in equity by selling a stake in ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Meanwhile, Petronas is in talks with ReNew Energy Global Plc to jointly set up green energy projects in India, and Ahmedabad-based Torrent Power Ltd is in negotiations with ReNew to buy 1.1GW of operational capacity at an enterprise value of around $1.2 billion.

India has announced plans to add 50GW of renewable energy capacity annually over the next five years to meet its target of 500GW by 2030 in response to surging power demand. According to the Central Electricity Authority, India’s top power sector planning body, peak electricity demand is expected to reach 229GW in April, up from the record 212GW seen during the last fiscal year.