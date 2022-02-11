New Delhi: Bankruptcy rule-maker Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has issued fresh norms on holding meetings of creditors by a resolution professional running the distressed company and how records are to be maintained.

The IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) (amendment) regulations, 2022 authorises a resolution professional to exercise discretion in convening a meeting when one-third of the committee of creditors have sought a meeting. Earlier, it was binding on the resolution professional to hold a meeting in such circumstances.

The new norms also clarifies on how long the resolution professional should maintain records that are required to give a complete account of the corporate insolvency resolution process.

The new regulation empowers the resolution professional to put forward a proposal in the committee of creditors either based on his own discretion or in the event 33% of the committee voted in favour of putting forth the proposal.

The old regulation had mandated preservation of records of the bankruptcy resolution process but was vague about what documents were to be maintained or how long they were supposed to be maintained. The newly substituted regulation lists 14 documents that are required to be maintained by the resolution professional, explained Prashanth Shivadass, a partner at law firm Shivadass & Shivadass.

Meetings are held to discuss the resolution plans and other matters including making changes to the management of the corporate debtor, changes to its capital structure or to its constitutional documents.

According to Pritika Kumar, founder and Counsel at law firm Cornellia Chambers, the amendment mandates the resolution professional to place proposals received from members of the committee of creditors representing at least 33% of the voting rights, before a meeting of the committee of creditors. This amendment will create more room for the members of the committee to voice their opinion and feel heard thereby aiding the effective and efficient management of the insolvency resolution process, said Kumar. (ends)

