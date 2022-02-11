IBBI amends norms on meeting of creditors

According to Pritika Kumar, founder and Counsel at law firm Cornellia Chambers, the amendment mandates the resolution professional to place proposals received from members of the committee of creditors representing at least 33% of the voting rights, before a meeting of the committee of creditors. This amendment will create more room for the members of the committee to voice their opinion and feel heard thereby aiding the effective and efficient management of the insolvency resolution process, said Kumar. (ends)