IBBI cracks the whip on a dozen insolvency professionals
Summary
- The regulator’s focus comes in the context of the government’s efforts to clean up the corporate and financial sector balance sheets, which is seen as vital for a fresh investment cycle.
A dozen professionals looking after the affairs of bankrupt firms taken over by lenders have faced disciplinary action by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) since January, showing the regulator is taking a dim view of lapses in following the Bankruptcy Code provisions.