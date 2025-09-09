'IBC to remain sector agnostic despite calls for carve outs'
The government has decided to keep the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code a uniform, sector-agnostic law, rejecting calls for a specific insolvency framework for the real estate sector.
New Delhi: India’s insolvency resolution framework will remain sector-agnostic as the government has assessed it is not practical to offer special dispensations to specific sectors like real estate, according to two persons informed about discussions in the government.