New Delhi: India’s insolvency resolution framework will remain sector-agnostic as the government has assessed it is not practical to offer special dispensations to specific sectors like real estate, according to two persons informed about discussions in the government.

Contrary to expectations, the amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) introduced in Parliament by the government in the monsoon session, currently before a House committee, did not include a project-specific insolvency regime for real estate.

In 2023, an expert committee set up by the housing and urban affairs ministry to look into stalled real estate projects suggested that the registration requirement of individual projects with Real Estate Regulatory Authorities must be strictly implemented, as it will help in project-wise debt resolution.

The committee, led by India’s former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, also emphasised the maintenance of project-wise escrow accounts, which will also help in this regard.

While more ring-fencing of specific projects could be done under Rera, project-wise debt resolution will not be pursued under IBC.

Also Read | IBC reform moots skirting lender disputes for firms' turnaround plan

“IBC is not a sector specific law. Making carve outs for specific sectors can make the statute more complex. Giving a specific dispensation for real estate is not the best thing to do," said one of the two persons quoted above. Besides, it will give rise to similar demands from other sectors.

Applying IBC provisions to specific real estate projects of a developer will serve a dual purpose. “First, the stressed projects, which caused the corporate debtor’s insolvency, can be resolved separately. The debtor can continue to focus on other projects where it has not defaulted. Second, a suitably tailored resolution can be achieved based on the status of the real estate project and the objectives of the relevant stakeholders, which will primarily include the allottees of that project," the corporate affairs ministry had said in a 2023 discussion paper while seeking public feedback.

Rera for realtors

Experts pointed out that reliance on the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act of 2016 (Rera) as the primary framework for project-level ring-fencing is both legally sound and practically sensible, as Rera already mandates separate bank accounts for each project, offers regulatory oversight on project completion and fund utilization and protects homebuyers—a special class of creditors, without amending the IBC.

Also Read | How new IBC rules could speed up Videocon-like bankruptcy cases

Rera complements the IBC by protecting project-level interests, without requiring the IBC itself to deviate from its corporate debtor-focused framework, said Yogendra Aldak, executive partner at Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan attorneys.

“One of the foundational pillars of IBC, since its enactment in 2016, has been its sector-agnostic nature, making it a unified and comprehensive insolvency framework applicable across all industries," said Yogendra Aldak.

“This principle ensures equal treatment of creditors and debtors regardless of the sector and provides predictability and consistency in insolvency outcomes. It also helps in avoiding fragmentation or confusion that could arise from sector-specific exceptions," Aldak added.

The government’s resistance to sector-specific carve-outs for real estate safeguards the integrity, flexibility and predictability of the IBC framework, he said, noting that developers typically fund projects through complex cross-collateralisation structures involving inter-project cash flows, guarantees, common lenders and pooled security interests.

Better co-ordination

“Therefore, if project-wise insolvency resolution for the real estate sector is allowed, it would undermine the collective nature of the resolution process by fragmenting the debtor’s estate and potentially impairing creditors’ ability to recover dues," said Aldak. A fragmented process may also deprive homebuyers of cross-project recovery or guarantees, he said.

Keeping the IBC sector-agnostic is the right approach, according to Anisha Jhunjhunwala, senior consultant-IBC at NPV Insolvency Professionals Pvt. Ltd.

“The bankruptcy code’s strength lies in its uniform application across industries, which ensures predictability and avoids regulatory arbitrage. Creating sector-specific carve-outs, such as project-wise insolvency for real estate, would have added complexity given the financial linkages across a developer’s portfolio," added Jhunjhunwala.

Instead, project-level safeguards are better addressed under Rera, which already mandates separate accounts for each project, said Jhunjhunwala.

“What is needed now is stronger coordination between IBC and sectoral regulators like Rera, so that sectoral specifics are addressed without diluting the integrity of the insolvency framework. The IBC was designed as a single playbook for all industries—that is what gives creditors and investors confidence," she said.