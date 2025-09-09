Applying IBC provisions to specific real estate projects of a developer will serve a dual purpose. “First, the stressed projects, which caused the corporate debtor’s insolvency, can be resolved separately. The debtor can continue to focus on other projects where it has not defaulted. Second, a suitably tailored resolution can be achieved based on the status of the real estate project and the objectives of the relevant stakeholders, which will primarily include the allottees of that project," the corporate affairs ministry had said in a 2023 discussion paper while seeking public feedback.