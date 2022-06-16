The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has sought public comments for a host of changes to India’s bankruptcy code, including a separate framework for dealing with insolvent real estate companies and allowing companies, LLPs and partnerships to be hired by lenders to act as administrators of bankrupt businesses.

IBBI is also working on streamlining the current liquidation framework. The move indicates sweeping changes to the bankruptcy resolution framework as the government steps up efforts to improve the track record of rescuing failed businesses.

In the case of real estate firms’ bankruptcy, IBBI has sought suggestions on important public interest aspects, such as the treatment of home buyers who have taken possession of the house and those who have not, in case the corporate rescue efforts do not succeed, and the real estate firm eventually goes into liquidation. This is an important issue as it relates to the rights of different home buyers depending on their purchase status.

IBBI is also seeking comments on whether the role of home buyers’ authorized representative in the panel of creditors deciding on the bankrupt business’s future needs a relook. Also, a view has to be taken on whether individual real estate projects of a bankrupt developer need separate authorized representatives of home buyers to sit in the creditors’ committee.

In a separate discussion paper, IBBI has proposed that incorporated entities like firms, limited liability partnerships (LLPs), companies, trusts, and any other entity established under a statute may be allowed to operate as administrators or insolvency resolution professionals, overseeing the rescue of the bankrupt company and running its operations. Currently, the procedures allow only natural persons to act as such administrators, although the IBC allows incorporated entities to perform this role. The regulatory effort is to amend IBBI regulations to make this practically possible. Mint reported on 11 June that incorporated entities would soon be allowed to run bankrupt businesses. IBBI said that although individuals act as insolvency professionals in many countries, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Spain allow entities to do this role.

“The entry of entities into the insolvency profession is envisaged to offer multi-pronged benefits to the insolvency landscape. On the one hand, it will institutionalize the insolvency profession; on the other hand, it will bring forth the benefits of a stronger governance system," IBBI said. The regulator also explained that this move would address the limitations of an individual in performing myriad and complex tasks. “The institutional design of the entities would assist in better conduct of the processes owing to their resourcefulness, corporate governance and risk management mechanisms," IBBI said. The last date for giving suggestions is 5 July.

In a third discussion paper, the regulator also proposed procedural changes that will help in completing the liquidation process in a time-bound manner.

IBBI said in a separate press statement on Wednesday that it has amended the regulations for corporate insolvency resolution. This allows operational creditors such as vendors to submit certain GST return forms and e-way bills as evidence of transaction with the defaulting corporate debtor to establish the debt and default. This is expected to help in the quick admission of the bankruptcy case in the tribunal.