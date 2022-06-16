IBC rules on liquidation, real estate segment may change

In a separate discussion paper, IBBI has proposed that incorporated entities like firms, limited liability partnerships (LLPs), companies, trusts, and any other entity established under a statute may be allowed to operate as administrators or insolvency resolution professionals, overseeing the rescue of the bankrupt company and running its operations. Currently, the procedures allow only natural persons to act as such administrators, although the IBC allows incorporated entities to perform this role. The regulatory effort is to amend IBBI regulations to make this practically possible. Mint reported on 11 June that incorporated entities would soon be allowed to run bankrupt businesses. IBBI said that although individuals act as insolvency professionals in many countries, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Spain allow entities to do this role.