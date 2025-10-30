Disclosures take time and money. For unlisted subsidiaries, there is relief on the way
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 4 min read 30 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Reliance Industries has dozens of unlisted companies. TCS has about seven in India. Preparing financial statements for the unlisted subsidiaries with the same rigour as for the listed parent takes time and effort. Now, ICAI is bringing in Ind AS (119), which will help them breathe easier.
Unlisted subsidiaries of listed companies and other large businesses that follow globally harmonized Indian accounting standards will soon be less burdened with financial disclosures.
