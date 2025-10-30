Reduced disclosures

IFRS 19 specifies reduced disclosures instead of the requirements in other IFRS accounting standards for subsidiaries not having public accountability and where ultimate or any intermediate parent is producing consolidated financial statements as per IFRS norms, said Nanda. The corresponding Indian version is being drafted, taking into account India’s requirements. In India, if a company has to follow Ind AS due to listing status or net-worth criteria, then its holding companies, subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures must also prepare their financial statements using Ind AS, explained Nanda.