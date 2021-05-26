NEW DELHI : Accounting rule maker and self-regulator Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday backed the Reserve bank of India's new norms for banks and non-bank lenders to engage statutory auditors, saying these will help enhance audit quality.

RBI’s new set of norms for hiring statutory auditors by commercial banks, urban co-operative banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing financiers is in the right direction and will enhance audit quality, auditor independence and strengthen corporate governance, ICAI said in a statement quoting its president Nihar N Jambusaria.

“Harmonizing norms for appointment of auditors of various entities in the financial sector such as private banks, NBFCs, urban cooperative banks and housing finance companies is the right step towards ensuring independence and transparency in the selection of auditors resulting in enhanced audit quality" Jambusaria said in the statement.

RBI’s new norms for hiring statutory auditors announced on 27 April have, however, unnerved non-bank lenders who fear finding new auditors that would fit the bill would be an onerous task.

The new set of guidelines is effective this year. These indicate a step towards improving audit quality but non-bank lenders have expressed apprehensions that these come as stringent to many entities.

They are apprehensive about the requirements of rotation of auditors every three years with a cooling off period of six years before the next appointment, joint audits by more than one auditor in the case of NBFCs with ₹15,000 crore assets and above and a restriction on auditors from taking up more than eight NBFC audit clients concurrently. The new norms are also expected to open up new opportunities for small audit firms.

