ICAI tightens norms on tax audits accountants can accept

New Delhi: Accounting rule-maker Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said on Wednesday it has modified the norms on the maximum number of tax audits a chartered accountant can do in a year in order to ensure quality of tax audits and prevent tax avoidance and evasion.

ICAI said certain modifications will apply to the existing limit of 60 tax audit assignments a chartered accountant (CA) can take up, effective from 1 April 2026.

This limit of 60 assignments will now be the total tax audits a professional can accept and sign in a financial year irrespective of the assessment years to which the assignments relate. That is, even if the audit assignment is for an earlier assessment year, that will be counted in the total assignments accepted in a financial year for determining the limit.

Also Read | Use these spending-linked deductions to save on taxes

Income Tax Act mandates tax audits for certain classes of taxpayers.

This limit of 60 would be the aggregate limit in respect of all tax audits accepted and signed by a member, both in his individual capacity and as a partner of a firm or firms, ICAI stated.

While an individual CA cannot sign more than 60 tax audit reports in a financial year, in the case of revision of tax audit report, the revised tax audit report willnot be taken into account for the purpose of reckoning the limit.

Audit assignments Also, with effect from 1 April 2026, the limit on the number of tax audit assignments per partner in a CA firmcannot be distributed or be shared among the partners.

“In effect, if there are two partners, it would not be permitted for one of the partners to sign more than 60 tax audit reports in a financial year by using the limit available to the other partner,” ICAI stated.

This marks a significant change effective from April compared to the current position where it is permitted for a partner to use the limit of another partner and sign more than 60 tax audits, ICAI said.

Considering that the requirements in form 3CD, a detailed statement to be submitted to the Income Tax department along with the tax audit report, are increasing every year, it is necessary for the member to devote adequate time to examination and verification of accounts for certifying that the particulars are true and correct, said the ICAI statement.

Also Read | Last date to file ITR closer, taxpayers can make note of 5 key points

“When members devote adequate time, tax payers would be discouraged from adopting measures of tax avoidance and tax evasion. In effect, the reason for change is to ensure the quality of tax audit and prevent tax avoidance and evasion. This will ultimately facilitate effective tax administration by the government,” said the statement.

In a separate development, ICAI said it was rolling out an “alternate dispute resolution centre”-- the ICAI International ADR Centre (IIAC). This marks ICAI’s strategic entry into alternate dispute resolution, which plays a significant role at the intersection of commercial, legal, and economic interests of the nation.