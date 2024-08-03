Economy
1.5 mn: That’s how many years Indian women will lose to cervical cancer by 2025
Summary
- ICMR said the government needs to increase the screening coverage of Indian women from a mere 2% currently to 70%.
New Delhi: The government’s apex medical research body has sounded the alarm on the looming burden of cervical cancer in India, saying there is an urgent need to scale up both screening and vaccination in order to arrest the disease.
