1.5 mn: That’s how many years Indian women will lose to cervical cancer by 2025

“HPV vaccine is the need of the hour. It has been shown to be effective in the National programmes running in many countries. Administering HPV vaccine to our girls is going to be very important for preventing cervical cancer. With high coverage, there will be added benefits of herd immunity also. This will help in reaching the goal of cervical cancer elimination set by WHO. It is a very preventable cancer and HPV vaccine is a powerful, safe and effective tool. No serious adverse events have been associated with this vaccine," said pProfessor Neerja Bhatla, former head of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at AIIMS, Delhi.