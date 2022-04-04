ICMR-NIN to revise the dietary guidelines for Indians after a decade

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The existing 15 guidelines, which were released in 2011, will undergo a thorough revision with a new guideline to discourage consumption of High Fat Sugar and Salt foods by encouraging the use of label information on pre-packaged foods will be a new addition.
HYDERABAD :
The Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) will roll out the revised version of the dietary guidelines for Indians, which are practical recommendations for ensuring holistic nutrition to maintain health.
The existing 15 guidelines, which were released in 2011, will undergo a thorough revision with a new guideline to discourage consumption of High Fat Sugar and Salt (HFSS) foods by encouraging the use of label information on pre-packaged foods will be a new addition.
The dietary guidelines are easily understandable and practicable recommendations for maintaining health. While the previous guidelines were more nutrient oriented and the recommendations were related to the amounts of nutrients to be required to be consumed to maintain healthy life. The current version will take a food-based approach with clear information on different food groups to be included in the daily diet by the people of the different age groups, genders and activity levels. These will be represented in easily understandable 'My Plate For The Day' format. It will have pictorial images to help understand better. These guidelines will be useful for nutritionists, dietarian and also for the general public," said Dr Hemalatha R, Director, ICMR-NIN.
“For the first time, we have addressed the issue of high fat sugar and salt (HFSS) foods, processed food etc. Also, an additional guideline providing simple pointers on reading the food label information to make healthy food choices is being included," said Dr SubbaRao M Gavaravarapu, a senior Scientist at NIN.
The new guidelines will provide information on measures to be taken to ensure appropriate infant and young child feeding practices, nutrition during pregnancy and lactation, importance of nutrition and physical activity during adolescence (in both boys and girls), safe cooking practices, guidelines on fats, sugar, salt and water consumption. The guidelines for the elderly to lead a healthy life will also be a part of the revision.
These guidelines can form the bases for the preventive and promotive measures that the need to be taken especially for ministry of health and family welfare as it seeks to contain the rise of communicable diseases.
“Once these guidelines are revised and released, dissemination workshops will be held with all stakeholder groups including nutritionists, dietitians, academicians, policy makers, regulators and so on. Efforts will also be made to reach out the health functionaries at the grassroots level and schools. We are going to discuss dietary diversity, what should be quality and quantity," Dr Hemalatha added.