Icra raises FY22 GDP growth forecast to 9%

Icra said late sowing has helped to bring the kharif acreage nearly at par with last year's record area. "In line with this, the First Advance Estimates of crop production for FY22 signalled a robust rise in kharif output, barring coarse cereals and oilseeds, quelling the concerns raised by the uneven monsoon and episodes of flooding. Based on this, we have enhanced our forecast for the GVA growth in agriculture, forestry and fishing to 3% each in Q2 FY22 and Q3 FY22, from our earlier projection of a tepid 2% rise," Nayar said.