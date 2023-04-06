Drop limit on value for goods exports via courier: ICRIER

Drop limit on value for goods exports via courier: ICRIER1 min read . 11:39 PM IST
Value limit for export via courier was hiked to ₹10 lakh per consignment from ₹5 lakh in new trade policy
New Delhi: Making a case for the removal of value limit on exports through courier, an ICRIER report, has said such limits place Indian express companies and exporters at a disadvantage against global competitors.
The value limit for exports through courier service was increased to ₹10 lakh per consignment from ₹5 lakh earlier in the new foreign trade policy released last week. The government had also indicated that the cap willl “be further revised or eventually removed".
Reforms in e-commerce exports assume significance as Indian e-commerce is among fastest growing businesses globally as well as in India.
Indian e-commerce industry revenue is expected to reach $188 billion by 2025, and $350 billion by 2030.
“India is probably the only country where such value restrictions on exports exist. Most importantly, our exporters, especially MSME exporters, lose out on expedited delivery due to such restrictions in a highly competitive global market. The user industry felt that this restriction should immediately be removed if India wants to facilitate exports since it places Indian express companies and exporters at a disadvantage vis-à-vis their global competitors," the ICRIER report authored by Arpita Mukherjee, Atul Sanganeria and Ramneet Goswami said.
The report said currently shipments that are not permitted through courier, use cargo mode for customs clearance, which causes delays and the rationale behind this restriction is outdated regulation.
In 1998, when the first Courier Regulation came into force, clearance of courier goods was done from passenger terminals.
Over last 25 years, Indian EDS industry has made substantial investments in infrastructure and information technology systems.
“The customs clearance of express/courier shipments has moved from passenger terminals to dedicated express terminals. Yet value restriction continues. This is an example of outdated regulation affecting India’s competitiveness as well as ease of doing business," the report said.