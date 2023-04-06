Drop limit on value for goods exports via courier: ICRIER

“India is probably the only country where such value restrictions on exports exist. Most importantly, our exporters, especially MSME exporters, lose out on expedited delivery due to such restrictions in a highly competitive global market. The user industry felt that this restriction should immediately be removed if India wants to facilitate exports since it places Indian express companies and exporters at a disadvantage vis-à-vis their global competitors," the ICRIER report authored by Arpita Mukherjee, Atul Sanganeria and Ramneet Goswami said.