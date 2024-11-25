If inflation is back, protecting against it won’t be simple
SummaryGold, oil and copper are all down since the election, even as inflation expectations have risen. Have they lost their ability to offer protection?
With a strong economy and an incoming president promising tax cuts and tariffs, investors and economists are rightly worrying that inflation might make a comeback. Unfortunately, one of the standard ways to guard against it—buying commodities, especially oil—offers less protection than usual.