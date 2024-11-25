If inflation is back, protecting against it won’t be simple

First, oil. Clearly, oil will still protect against one of the most common causes of runaway inflation: a soaring oil price resulting from strikes on oil facilities in the Middle East. Yet, that has become much less likely. Shocks to world oil supply are being damped by large stocks and excess production capacity, as well as by the U.S.’s status as a net exporter, a sharp change compared with the inflationary era of the 1970s. Far from soaring as Israel stepped up its fight with Iran’s proxies and Iran itself, crude is stuck around $70 a barrel.