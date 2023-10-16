If the Economy Is So Strong, Why Are Consumer Stocks Tanking?

Over two dozen stocks in the consumer sectors of the S&P 500 set new 52-week lows in October.

Many of the stocks at the bottom of the market’s leaderboard have something in common: They are shares of consumer-oriented companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than two dozen stocks in the consumer staples and discretionary sectors of the S&P 500 have set new 52-week lows in October. Among them are retailers such as Dollar General and Target, food companies including Kraft Heinz and Conagra Brands and consumer products companies such as Clorox and Colgate-Palmolive.

Although the U.S. economy generally appears to be humming along, companies across the retail spectrum have suggested consumers are starting to exercise more caution with their purchases. The latest fall in the shares also coincides with a rapid rise in Treasury yields, which reduces the appeal of the staples stocks in particular because they are often seen as dividend plays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The S&P 500 has declined 5.7% from its 2023 peak on July 31, while the SPDR S&P Retail exchange-traded fund, which includes the shares of 78 retailers from department stores and other apparel companies as well as automotive and drugstores, has dropped 13%. For the year, the broad market is hanging on to a 13% advance and the retail benchmark is off 3%, the widest spread since 2017.

Investors and analysts say higher gasoline prices, tighter credit conditions and sticky inflation are beginning to catch up with many consumers. U.S. consumer confidence has fallen for two consecutive months, underscoring Americans’ growing unease about their finances and the health of the economy.

“If food prices are high, if gas prices are high, I can buy less of the discretionary stuff that I want rather than need," says Anna Rathbun, chief investment officer at CBIZ Investment Advisory Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dollar General is among the companies that have said its customers are buying fewer discretionary items while opting to pick up food and other essentials, leaving the company with an inventory of unsold goods.

The company on Thursday lowered the top end of its earnings and sales guidance for the year and said former Chief Executive Todd Vasos would return to his old position less than a year after handing over the reins.

“Our core customers continue to tell us they feel financially constrained," Jeff Owen, the company’s former CEO, said on its August earnings call. “Her savings are gone, and so certainly she is still living with the inflationary pressures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dollar General shares rallied 9.2% Friday but have fallen 33% in the past three months and 55% this year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has said customers are also pulling back on discretionary purchases and taking advantage of promotions. The drugstore chain, which named a new chief executive last week, plans to close 150 unprofitable locations in the U.S. as it reckons with lower demand for Covid-19 test kits.

“We’re also assuming continued macroeconomic pressure on the consumer and a weaker respiratory season," Manmohan Mahajan, Walgreens’ interim finance chief, said on the company’s earnings call last week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Walgreens shares have fallen 22% over the past three months and 38% this year, despite rising for four consecutive sessions last week.

Beyond hesitant consumers, retailers are dealing with other challenges, particularly a rise in theft and inventory losses, known as shrink, that are cutting into their top and bottom lines.

Target, for one, has said a rise in crime will eat into profits this year and outlined plans last month to close nine locations across the country, largely because of safety-related concerns. Shares of the company, which is also battling a slowdown in sales, have fallen 16% over the past three months and 25% in 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors appear to be souring on the sector. They have pulled money from consumer-goods sector funds in 10 of the past 12 weeks, according to EPFR. The outflows in each of the past three weeks topped $1 billion, a threshold not crossed since March 2022. U.S. equity fund managers, meanwhile, have been reducing their exposure to the sector since April, the data provider said.

Plus, the dividends on some of the stocks look less appealing now that the yield on the 10-year Treasury is hovering above 4.6%. Dollar General and Target have dividend yields of 2.1% and 3.9%, respectively, while Kraft and Conagra come in at around 5.1%.

Walgreens has one of the highest dividend yields in the S&P 500 at above 8%, but skepticism is growing about whether the drugstore chain should maintain the payout in light of its troubles. Any cut would buck a longstanding tradition: Walgreens is a member of the dividend aristocrats, a storied group of companies with at least a quarter-century record of paying out and increasing dividends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To be sure, some of the stocks carry more attractive valuations after the recent pullback. Dollar General is trading at 13.2 times its expected earnings over the next 12 months, down from its five-year average of 19.6. Walgreens and Target are priced at seven and 13 times future earnings, versus their respective averages of 8.7 and 17.

And there are still winners in the retail space. Shares of Costco Wholesale and Walmart have outperformed the broader market of late. Costco, whose average customer tends to be higher income, reported increases in earnings and sales last month but said sales of big-ticket discretionary items weakened. Walmart has said it is gaining grocery market share among higher-income shoppers and raised its sales forecast in August. The stocks are up 24% and 13% in 2023.

Money managers say they are looking at companies that can withstand the changes in consumer habits and opting for stocks such as Nike, Polaris and Mondelez International that have increased their dividends throughout business cycles and have historically been able to capture share even when the consumer is weakening. “So we’re focusing more on companies that can withstand the macro tailwind with attractive valuations. This way, we’re not banking on the consumer staying resilient," said Matt Dmytryszyn, chief investment officer at Telemus Capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Write to Brenda León at brenda.leon@wsj.com

