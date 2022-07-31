If this is a recession, we might not know for months3 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 05:53 PM IST
Economy’s second-straight decline in output sparks debate—and the waiting game
Economy’s second-straight decline in output sparks debate—and the waiting game
As the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in its fight against the highest inflation in more than four decades, economic indicators flash signs of a slowdown and questions abound over what is a recession and whether the U.S. has entered one.