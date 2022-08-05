Home / Economy / If you’re worried about the economy, here’s what you can do
If you’re worried about the economy, here’s what you can do
3 min read.12:30 AM ISTBourree Lam, The Wall Street Journal
Inflation is at or near its highest level in decades and a second-quarter decline in GDP has stoked recession fears among some corporate chiefs, economists and Americans. Here are some things you can do if you’re worried about a recession
Inflation is at or near its highest level in decades and a second-quarter decline in gross domestic product has stoked recession fears among some corporate chiefs, economists and Americans. Consumers are feeling the punch of rising prices and some job seekers are questioning how tight the labor market really is.
Here are some things you can do if you’re worried about a recession.
Get a raise now, if you can
Although some economists are warning of a recession, job growth is holding strong for now with unemployment at 3.6%. Wages are still growing, especially for those who switch jobs.
Asking for a raise is always a good idea, but there is extra urgency to do it now as inflation eats into budgets. A typical raise is 4.5%, but with inflation at 9.1% many workers should consider asking for more, especially at companies that have budgeted for merit and one-time bonuses this year.
Determine ahead of time what number you’re going for by doing your research, then prepare what you’ll say. Remember that you have bargaining power given turnover is expensive for employers.
Don’t forget to pay bills. Try not to look at your 401(k)
Even if you’re worried about money, don’t look away. More people are forgetting to pay their bills and do other financial chores due to stress or money problems, which can result in damage to your credit score or higher rates and late payment fees. Use strategies to ease the hassle: automate payments, give priority to your bills and scheduling time in your calendar.
One task you can skip: Looking at your 401(k). Checking balances too frequently when markets decline can lead to some bad decisions—and more losses over time.
Don’t panic sell, or buy
There are three common mistakes to avoid in a possible downturn. Avoid panic selling your investments, but also resist the urge to go on an investment spree because you think prices have hit rock bottom. For younger investors, it may be a good time to buy stocks at a discount.
It is also important to recognize economic conditions may be shifting, so don’t drain your emergency fund for debts or things you don’t need. Try not to add fixed costs—anything that comes with monthly payments such as a new car or new home—in case your income changes.
If you get laid off, tell everyone
As more companies announce layoffs and hiring freezes, jittery workers are strategizing how to react if they are let go.
First, go on social media and tell everyone. Many job seekers have found that announcing their layoff news has led to new opportunities quickly. Next, make sure you’re on LinkedIn but add Slack to the list of platforms to network and find job postings.
Networking on Slack means finding the right communities for you and following moderator rules. Be sure to read up on the Slacks you’re joining, so you don’t get kicked out.
Think hard about that new job offer
Are you secure enough at your current job to survive a downturn? If not, or if you’re simply unhappy and need to go, it is time to start looking now. Companies are still trying to fill millions of open jobs.
Read the fine print on job listings when it comes to remote work. As many more companies try to pressure employees back to offices, they are still tagging job postings with “remote" to draw in candidates because they know so many people want flexibility.
Even if the job looks good on paper, do your research on who you’ll be working for and with. A bad boss or bad work environment can be toxic, but there are still things you can do to manage the situation.
Once you get that new gig, don’t quit until the very last minute. Businesses in several different industries are rescinding job offers they made just a few months ago as recession fears grow. You want to be sure that the new job is coming through, and have a backup plan if it doesn’t.